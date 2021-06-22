ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $162,015.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127398 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

