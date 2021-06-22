ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri Sells 88,036 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 855.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WISH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

