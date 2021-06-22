ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 797,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,732,691 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $13.50.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.