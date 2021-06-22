Contrasting TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.18 $272.00 million $3.94 18.32 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.06 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.36

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57% Exela Technologies -16.71% N/A -17.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

