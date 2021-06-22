Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.34

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 769573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,566.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

