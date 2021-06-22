Convergence Price Tops $0.0273 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Convergence has a market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.07232115 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 779,381,891 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

