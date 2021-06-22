Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $85.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Copa alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93. Copa has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.