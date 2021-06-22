CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 2,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,618,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.