Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000.

RSP stock opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

