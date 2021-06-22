Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

MATW stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

