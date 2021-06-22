Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.