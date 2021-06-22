Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $690,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

