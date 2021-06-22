Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $894,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $660.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

