Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $939,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 82,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

