Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

KE opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.41. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $480,200. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

