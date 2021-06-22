Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,174 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 265,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.