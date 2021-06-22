Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 693,468 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 693,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. Royce Value Trust makes up about 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after buying an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429,371 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 174,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 150,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

