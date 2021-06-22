Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $346.40. 1,068,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,655,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $346.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.