Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,000 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. 128,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.