Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 272,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,166. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.