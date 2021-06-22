Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $1,929,414.76 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,160,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.