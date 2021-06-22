Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.63.

COUP stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,864 shares of company stock worth $26,645,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

