Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock worth $26,645,677. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

