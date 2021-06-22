Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.41.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $286.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $199.47 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.93.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

