Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

VCIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. 19,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,352. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

