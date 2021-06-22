Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,154. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.