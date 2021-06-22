Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $4,721,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.46. 17,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,824. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

