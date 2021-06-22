Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,100. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

