Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 249 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

NYSE GD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.75. 17,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

