Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Crane worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 337,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,470,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

