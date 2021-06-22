Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

CPG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,975. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

