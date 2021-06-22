Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.37.

TSE CPG opened at C$5.68 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.04%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

