Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

TD stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

