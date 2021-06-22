Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,221 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

