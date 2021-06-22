Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.