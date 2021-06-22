Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

