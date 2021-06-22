Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.