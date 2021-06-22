Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

