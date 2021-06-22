Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $31.34. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

