Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

