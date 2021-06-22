Critical Review: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) vs. National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% National Presto Industries 12.97% 13.42% 11.60%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $176.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axon Enterprise and National Presto Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 15.26 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,460.18 National Presto Industries $352.63 million 1.98 $46.96 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Axon Enterprise on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company's Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to continuously monitor freezers and refrigerators detecting and alerting users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

