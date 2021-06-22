Critical Review: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies $151.00 million 1.81 -$78.36 million ($1.70) -2.84 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

SoFi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.23%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Net 1 UEPS Technologies is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies -63.25% -34.00% -21.73% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes starter packs; and provides financing to Cell C for expanding the components of Cell C's telecommunications infrastructure in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc., a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

