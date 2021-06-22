Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,850 ($76.43).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CRDA stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,194 ($93.99). The company had a trading volume of 177,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,835.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,082 ($66.40) and a one year high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The firm has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.47.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Tom Brophy acquired 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Insiders have bought a total of 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915 in the last three months.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

