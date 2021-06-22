CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock worth $27,436,177. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

