Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $718,113.84 and approximately $498.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001677 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045086 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,982,027 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.