CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 7,164 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.2% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,244. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

