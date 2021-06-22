CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 235 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,130. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.23. 49,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

