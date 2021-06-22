CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 2,962 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 179,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,939. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.