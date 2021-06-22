CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 46,200 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Vonage accounts for 1.1% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 89.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 20.3% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 16,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

