Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,040 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,482,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,801,100.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

